If Michael Edwards’ successor is needed, Liverpool may already have a strategy in place.

Michael Edwards’ position as Liverpool’s sporting director is in jeopardy, but a potential succession plan may already be in place.

According to reports this morning, Edwards has told FSG that he plans to leave Anfield at the conclusion of the season.

His contract expires next year, and The Washington Newsday believes that talks to extend it are ongoing.

For Liverpool, keeping Edwards in place is still the preferred outcome.

As things stand, he is “expected to step down,” according to the Athletic.

The Reds would have to fill a senior position if Edwards left to pursue a new challenge.

In those circumstances, Julian Ward’s name would very certainly come up in conversation.

Ward has been at Liverpool for over eight years, the last five of which he has spent coordinating loan transfers for some of the club’s young players.

He was elevated to associate sporting director in December from his previous position as loan and pathways manager.

Liverpool were anxious to recognize Ward’s remarkable performance as part of Jurgen Klopp’s backroom team, according to The Washington Newsday at the time.

Edwards, along with Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon, are thought to have played a crucial role in guaranteeing Ward’s promotion.

Ward began to work even more closely with Edwards in the recruitment department as a result of the newly created role.

Ward went to Liverpool from Manchester City in 2012 and spent three years in the scouting department before taking on the paths position.

Ward, who earned a Masters degree from the University of Ulster, previously worked for Preston North End and the Football Association before joining City as a South American scout for a two-year term.

As part of a major change behind the scenes, Liverpool’s head of football initiatives, David Woodfine, took up Ward’s prior post as pathways and loans manager.