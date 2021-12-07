If Mark Meadows refuses to cooperate, the committee will move forward with contempt charges on January 6.

If former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows refuses to cooperate with the House subcommittee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, criminal contempt proceedings against him will be filed.

In a statement released Tuesday, committee Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney said, “Mark Meadows has informed the Select Committee that he does not intend to cooperate with our investigation, despite his apparent willingness to provide details about the facts and circumstances surrounding the January 6th attack, including conversations with President Trump, in the book he is now promoting and selling.”

The statement states, “Tomorrow’s deposition, which was scheduled at Mr. Meadow’s request, will proceed as planned.” “If Mr. Meadows continues to fail to appear, the Select Committee will be forced to pursue contempt procedures and suggest that the body in which Mr. Meadows once served submit him for criminal prosecution.” Meadows’ unexpected reversal on working with the House inquiry prompted the new development.

Meadows recently agreed to hand over communications from his time at the White House to the committee and testify in front of the panel for a deposition, avoiding criminal contempt charges that the panel was considering sending Meadows for after he defied the initial subpoena issued in September.

Despite appearing to have achieved an agreement with the January 6 committee last week, Meadows and his attorney wrote a letter to the panel on Tuesday saying, “We now must decline the chance to attend voluntarily for a deposition.”

Meadows’ unexpected pivot indicates that he is standing with former President Donald Trump and his aides in their refusal to release documents relevant to the committee’s probe.

Now that Meadows has altered his mind, the committee appears to be ready to resume its prior course, as it did in the cases of former Trump adviser Steve Bannon and former Justice Department employee Jeffrey Clark.

Bannon’s criminal contempt charges are awaiting trial, while Clark’s criminal contempt charges are contingent on his attendance at his own deposition. Both men refused to comply with the committee’s summons, claiming Trump’s claims of executive privilege.

Meadows’ lawyer, George Terwilliger, cited the same claims in his Tuesday letter, adding, “the Select Committee has.” This is a condensed version of the information.