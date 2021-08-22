If Liverpool signed Romelu Lukaku, the Premier League title aspirations would be boosted, according to a former Red.

Liverpool’s title chances this season, according to Peter Crouch, would be boosted by a headline acquisition like Romelu Lukaku.

The Reds paid £36 million for Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig earlier this summer, but are yet to recruit a major star.

Manchester City paid £100 million for Jack Grealish, while Manchester United splashed the cash on Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane. Crouch, an ex-Liverpool striker, has pushed his former club to follow suit.

Using former Everton and Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku as an example, the commentator claimed that a star signing would elevate the team and increase the chances of winning silverware in May.

“When a new signing walks through the door, when Lukaku walks through the door,” he told BT Sport before of the Reds’ 2-0 victory over Burnley on Saturday. Sancho and Varane enter the room through the front door (it lifts everyone). If they (Liverpool) sign Lukaku, they will be contenders for the Premier League crown.

“They haven’t signed anyone; they have Konate, but they haven’t gone out and signed anyone else. This team still has the talent to compete for the title.”

After being sidelined for much of last season, Virgil van Dijk has played both Premier League matches this season, and Crouch compared his impact to that of a new signing, saying: “When someone walks through the door, when Shevchenko and Ballack walk through the door, when Torres walks through the door, it lifts training.

“But with van Dijk, when the full-backs and attackers blast forward, and they glance back and see him there, it gives the whole team a boost.”

While Liverpool have not made a major signing this transfer window, they have signed a number of crucial players to new contracts, including Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who have all pledged their long-term futures to the club.

The Reds welcome Chelsea to Anfield next Saturday after a perfect start to the season, with two victories from two games and no goals conceded.