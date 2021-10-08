If Liverpool can clear the transfer hurdle, Federico Chiesa might follow in the footsteps of Diogo Jota.

When a side goes through a transfer window without signing many players, as Liverpool did last summer, fans are understandably suspicious.

That, however, may not be the case. A possible transfer must be beneficial to both the player and the teams involved, as well as the complicated and massive financial implications. It isn’t simple.

Nonetheless, many Liverpool fans were disappointed when Ibrahima Konate was the only newcomer to Jurgen Klopp’s roster this summer. It’s safe to assume they would have been considerably happier if the Reds had also signed Euro 2020 winner Federico Chiesa.

Is this a lofty goal for Liverpool this summer? Perhaps, but it’s also possible that it won’t.

Liverpool were harmed by Mourinho’s phone call, but Salah has already proven Gerrard correct.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the club did at least try to sign Chiesa.

“Liverpool was one of the first teams to request Chiesa from Fiorentina. Chiesa, on the other hand, stated, “No, I don’t want to transfer to the Premier League because I want to stay in Italy.”

“He’d already committed himself to Juve for a period of time. Liverpool is known for showing up early for specific players. They’d already arrived in Chiesa, but Federico and his father both declined to play in the Premier League at the time.” Liverpool’s reported interest may have been a non-starter all along, given that the 23-year-old was in the middle of a two-year loan deal from Fiorentina this summer — and Juventus have a preliminary agreement in place to buy him at the end of this season.

However, a look at his skillset reveals that the Reds could be interested in adding Chiesa to their lineup.

His adaptability may rank first on the list of advantages. While Chiesa is most comfortable on the right side of the attack, he has also played centrally, on the left, and even as a second striker in a front two.

Liverpool should sign another younger player who, like Diogo Jota, can play a number of roles in the front three as they prepare for the time when Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah are no longer available. “The summary has come to an end.”