If Kyle Rittenhouse hadn’t taken the stand, he would have lost: Attorney.

Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorney, said on Saturday that he doesn’t believe his client would have won his case if he hadn’t taken the stand and told his story.

In the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber last year, a jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin, ruled Rittenhouse not guilty of homicide or other crimes on Friday.

Richards said in an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America on Saturday that putting Rittenhouse on the stand was a “risky move,” but it was necessary for his courtroom victory.

“I don’t think he could have won if he hadn’t testified and told his side of the story. We performed two fake trials, and the one where Kyle testified did significantly better with the mock jury than the one where he didn’t “According to Richards.

“On the witness stand, he performed admirably. He didn’t come with the baggage that many criminal defendants do. He had no prior records and a spotless background. It was definitely a win-win situation “Added he.

On August 25, 2020, amid protests after the police death of Jacob Blake, an African American, Rittenhouse fatally shot Rosenbaum and Huber. Throughout the trial, Rittenhouse contended that when he shot Rosenbaum and Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz in the bicep, he was acting in self-defense.

Rittenhouse stated that he traveled to Kenosha to assist in the protection of local businesses that had been destroyed as a result of the unrest.

Rittenhouse testified at the trial, telling the jury: “I didn’t make any mistakes. I stood up for myself.” When Rittenhouse took the witness, civil rights lawyer and former prosecutor Charles Coleman Jr. told NPR that he was “extremely well prepared” and “did not come off as smug or outraged,” but rather like a “normal adolescent.” “That needed to be brought up to the jury’s attention,” he stated.

Whit Johnson, the host of Richards’ Good Morning America interview, read a piece of a statement made by the Huber family following the judgment. The verdict “sends the undesirable message that armed citizens can turn up in any town, cause chaos, and then exploit the risk they’ve created to justify shooting people in the street,” according to the family. “Are you concerned about the reaction to this verdict across the country?” Johnson then inquired further. This is a condensed version of the information.