‘If I’m on the karaoke, there’s always a bevvy,’ Steven Gerrard tells Jamie Carragher, claiming to have Liverpool, Glasgow, and Birmingham accents.

Steven Gerrard, a former Liverpool captain, has returned to the Premier League as the manager of Aston Villa.

Following his excellent spell at Rangers, the former Reds captain has made a strong start in the Premier League.

Villa have won two of Gerrard’s three matches in charge, but he suffered his first defeat against Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Jamie Carragher, Gerrard’s former teammate, interviewed him for Sky Sports, and the pundit shared some behind-the-scenes photos on his Instagram account.

“Labi Siffre – Something Inside So Strong,” Gerrard said when asked what his favorite karaoke song is. “You’ll have to wait for the chorus to get exciting since it’s a little slow at first.”

“If I’m going to the karaoke, James, you know it’s always a bevvie.”

“The Brummie accent,” Gerrard said when asked whether the Brummie or Glaswegian accent was easier to understand. Glasgowers speak faster than we Scousers.

“After three and a half years up there, I still don’t understand some of the things people say, which is probably a good thing!”

On Sunday evening, Gerrard’s Villa will face his old manager Brendan Rodgers.