If her daughter ‘had had the vaccine,’ her father claims, she would still be alive today.

Doctors told a mourning father that his pregnant daughter would be alive today if she “had been given the vaccine,” according to the father.

Sadie Exley, David Exley’s 24-year-old daughter from Yorkshire, died on December 3 from a cerebral haemorrhage.

According to Yorkshire Live, Sadie, 24, was diagnosed with a blood clot in October and a Covid in November.

She was subsequently transported to Leeds General Infirmary’s intensive care unit, where she unfortunately died on December 3 from a brain haemorrhage.

Elliot, who was born via caesarean section at 29 weeks and weighed only 2.1 pounds, was saved by doctors.

Heartbroken “I got the news over the phone, it was just absolute fear,” David, from Birstall, Yorkshire, recalled. I got in my car and drove straight to the hospital. I’m not sure how to express how I felt. My brain was like a shed.

“I didn’t eat for days because I was waiting to see if she would get well.”

They tried to save her, but it was clear that Sadie was no longer with us.

“They were able to save Elliot the baby, but they were unable to save Sadie.”

Sadie began experiencing chest pains and migraines in October, according to David, and when she was diagnosed with a blood clot, “warning bells started screaming.”

He was taken aback when he learned that the physicians had sent her home and instructed her to inject herself with blood thinners.

Sadie was living with her mother, Jill Allen, 48, at the time, who was caring for her along with David since she was in severe pain.

Sadie contracted Covid on November 24, but showed no symptoms, and doctors convinced her family that she was “fine.”

“She caught Covid while healthy, and Covid does a lot of things,” David explained. It targets the weak points of your body.

“What Covid did was induce red blood cells to form little clots.”

“As time passed, they became larger and larger.

“She had symptoms for a month before a blood clot in her brain caused a hemorrhage, but it was too late at that point.”

Sadie had not been immunized at the time.

Sadie, on the other hand, had fully intended, according to David.