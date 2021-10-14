If health care reaches a “critical point,” Russia may impose a lockdown, according to new COVID records.

Russia may impose a new lockdown if regional health-care systems reach a “critical point,” as the country continues to see a record number of new COVID-19 infections and deaths every day.

The Russian coronavirus task force reported 31,299 new confirmed cases and 986 deaths in 24 hours on Thursday, the highest number since the pandemic began.

Despite Russian stock markets hitting new highs this month, the Kremlin has been hesitant to impose yet another statewide curfew.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, said the country’s health-care system has the resources and experience to deal with an influx of COVID-19 patients, allowing authorities to avoid lockdowns “as long as the health-care infrastructure isn’t overwhelmed and remains operational.”

“When the situation reaches a critical point when a regional health-care system is unable to manage new patients, authorities may make the appropriate steps,” Peskov told reporters in a conference call.

Over the last two weeks, the country has seen record daily mortality rates as infections soared due to a poor vaccination coverage and insufficient enforcement of anti-coronavirus measures.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday that roughly 43 million Russians, or approximately 29% of the country’s nearly 146 million inhabitants, have received their full vaccination.

Putin has underlined the importance of increasing vaccination rates, but he has also warned against forcing people to take vaccines.

Despite the rising death toll, the Kremlin has ruled out a new nationwide lockdown, similar to the one imposed in the early months of the pandemic, which severely harmed the economy and lowered Putin’s popularity, while delegating the authority to enforce coronavirus restrictions to regional authorities.

When asked if there is a threshold of contagion at which the Kremlin must enforce a lockdown, Peskov stated that each of Russia’s 85 regions will make their own decision based on the situation.

Some Russian localities have already imposed restrictions on attendance at large public events as well as access to cinemas, restaurants, and other locations. However, life in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and many other Russian cities continues mostly normal, with unrestricted access to restaurants, cafes, nightclubs, and other places.

"If we don't take steps to limit social communications, we'll end up with.