‘If he wasn’t happy, great,’ says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Sadio Mane.

Sadio Mane is back to his best for Liverpool, according to Jurgen Klopp.

Mane has eight goals this season, including a 2-0 Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

That total is already half of what he managed in 48 outings last season during a disappointing campaign.

Klopp believes his No.10 is “in a fantastic moment,” as evidenced by the manner of his goal in the win over Atletico Madrid, which sealed a place in the knockout stages of Europe’s premier championship.

Klopp remarked, “He’s in great shape and in a fantastic moment.” “I believe his goal on Wednesday, as well as his contribution on the goal, were under-appreciated.

“If Sadio hadn’t got rid of four or five Atletico players, and we all know how Atletico plays, there would have been no chance.

“Getting through the impasse without collapsing, staying on his feet, moving the ball to the outside, and identifying the opportunity quickly.

“That accurately describes Sadio’s current condition, which is excellent.

“I’m quite pleased for him.

“I didn’t think much of [his form]last year, but if he wasn’t satisfied, that’s great. And it’s fine if he wants to improve.

“If David Moyes believes he can improve after 999 games, we believe we can as well, and that is exactly what we are doing. Sadio was also present.

“At the moment, I’m pretty pleased with the shape.”

Klopp’s team has gone 25 games without losing, dating back to March, and face West Ham on Sunday afternoon with the chance to set a new club record.

The Liverpool manager, on the other hand, seems unconcerned by such plaudits, claiming that they are only a by-product of his desire to win every game that comes his way.

“I can’t compare these moments because, even though I watched football as a kid at the time, I had no concept what football was like at the time,” Klopp continued.

“But it was certainly not easy to win football games during the Shankly and Paisley eras.”

“Whatever it was, all footballers and all teams were on the same level.”

