If he is “forced to give bodily fluids,” a Capitol rioter demands that the court pay him $5 million.

A guy accused of taking part in the January 6 insurgency at the United States Capitol is apparently representing himself in court and has demanded $5 million if he is requested to produce samples of “bodily fluids.”

According to The Post-Standard, Eric Bochene, 49, recently sacked his public defender and is now representing himself while demanding millions of dollars in fees. The guy from New Hartford, New York, is said to have highlighted the cost of court fees and payments he believes would have gone to his court-appointed counsel, despite the fact that public defenders seldom make millions of dollars representing a single client.

Bochene is claimed to equate representing oneself in court with doing “business,” and he is seeking a fee of $10,000 each 30-minute court appearance, or $50,000 if the hearing is “duress.” He claims the court owes him $500 per hour of study, or $50,000 under duress.

The most significant payments, all of which are due within 15 days of invoice, are penalties: $6 million if he suspects a signature was forged, and $5 million for an inexplicable “forced giving of bodily fluids.”

“Would you like to do business with me?… Bochene told the paper, “These are my pricing.” “I don’t believe there’s any proof that a man can be forced to work and spend time without being compensated… Because I’m representing myself, a lot of effort goes into this.”

Bochene told the paper that he was inside the Capitol after it was breached, but that he was simply there as an independent journalist. He faces allegations of unlawfully entering or remaining in a restricted facility or grounds, as well as aggressive entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. According to the Rome Sentinel, a judge permitted him to fire his public lawyer during a virtual session last Thursday.

Bochene also confirmed to law authorities that he was inside the Capitol on January 6, according to a court-filed formal statement of facts from a New York State Police officer working with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force. Several photographs appear to show Bochene inside the building with a group of other rioters, including Jacob Chansley, dubbed “QAnon Shaman.”

A WeChat chat allegedly between Bochene and an is included in court filings. This is a condensed version of the information.