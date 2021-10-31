If Glenn Youngkin wins in Virginia, Donald Trump says his supporters will decide.

Former President Donald Trump has stated that Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin’s base is critical to his victory in Virginia’s gubernatorial election on Tuesday.

Trump told Fox News that if Youngkin intends to win the governorship, his supporters must turn out in a ballot considered a litmus test for the 2022 midterm elections.

“He’s going to win if my base turns out,” Trump added. “I hope they turn out, I really want them to turn out.”

Youngkin has stated that he is “proud” to receive Trump’s support, but he has not campaigned with the former president in person. He told reporters on Saturday that he will “not be involved” in Trump’s televised speech on Monday, the day before the election.

On the other hand, his Democratic opponent, Terry McAuliffe, has capitalized on the celebrity of President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama during the campaign.

Even though he supports some of Trump’s objectives, Biden has accused Youngkin of being “embarrassed” to campaign alongside him. Youngkin is thought to be attempting to appeal to independent and moderate voters by separating himself from the former president.

Trump, on the other hand, claimed that his followers were instrumental in Youngkin’s triumph. In response to a question regarding Youngkin’s chances in the race, Trump stated, “He should win, in my opinion. To be honest, I’m worried about how my base is going to turn out.” When asked about the impact of being dubbed a “Trump disciple” by Democrats on Youngkin, the former president stated, “I think it backfires because I think it gets the base to come out and vote.” “The last person who ran as a Republican in Virginia did not accept Trump,” Trump said, as if to warn of the dangers of rejecting his brand of politics. Trump was alluding to Ed Gillespie, who was beaten by Democrat Ralph Northam in 2017.

“”I think if my base doesn’t come out, he can’t win,” Trump added. “He got killed, he was completely devastated.” My base, I believe, must be quite robust.” “If I back somebody, they win,” Trump said when asked if he envisioned himself as a “kingpin” in future elections. “I think I’m 148 and two,” he said, referring to the number of candidates he has endorsed who have been elected over those who have not. This is a condensed version of the information.