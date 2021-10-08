If given the option, four out of ten parents would leave their children alone in economy class on a plane.

In a poll of 2,000 parents of children aged 18 and under, 55 percent said they dread travelling with their children.

As a result, nearly one out of every ten people would leave a child of any age alone if they were offered the option to “turn left” and relax in luxury with a glass of champagne.

The same number would wait until their child was above the age of five, 9% think the age of ten to be appropriate, and 12% would wait until their child was 15.

The average age at which a youngster can sit alone on a plane was determined to be 13 and a half years old.

“Family vacations are lovely, but there is little doubt that the time spent at the airport and on the plane can be among the most stressful for parents,” said a representative for private Covid testing business Medicspot, which performed the research.

“While we enjoy taking our children on vacation with us, many of us would welcome the opportunity to have some free time and a little luxury at 30,000 feet if given the chance.”

According to the study, 76% of parents have taken a flight with their children.

The most common source of anxiety among parents was bad behavior, which was followed by travel illness and a dread of flying.

A third of parents reported their children had tantrums at the airport while waiting for their flight, and 36% stated they were embarrassed by their children’s behavior while on vacation.

There is also sympathy for those who aren’t traveling with children, with 55% of parents believing that portions of an aircraft should be dedicated for families with children so that other passengers aren’t forced to sit with them.

Following the recent relaxation of travel restrictions, one in every five respondents stated they intend to take a foreign vacation during half-term this month.

Following President Joe Biden’s decision to allow British visitors to return, the United States was tied with Spain as the most popular family destination.

