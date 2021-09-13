If Gavin Newsom is re-elected, how long would a new California governor be in office?

The 46 recall candidates on California’s recall election ballot are campaigning in the hopes of completing Governor Gavin Newsom’s term, but even if the recall attempt succeeds, the winner may only serve for 15 months.

Regardless of the outcome of the statewide gubernatorial recall election on September 14, Californians will elect a new governor during the 2022 midterm elections next autumn. Unless he is recalled, Newsom, a Democrat in his first term as governor, will be in office until January 2, 2023.

If a majority of voters choose to recall Newsom, he will be succeeded by the recall candidate who obtains the most votes. That candidate would then serve out the remainder of Newsom’s term, with the option to run for office again during the midterm elections.

The exact day a substitute candidate would take office to replace a recalled Newsom is unknown and will be determined by how swiftly election results are certified. California Secretary of State Shirley Weber has 38 days after the election to confirm the results, after which the state’s 41st governor will be sworn in as the replacement candidate with the most votes.

Regardless of whether he wins or loses the recall, Newsom can run for governor next year. If he is recalled, the replacement candidate will be eligible to run for governor in next year’s midterm elections. Only if the replacement candidate is elected to a full four-year term next year would they be eligible to serve as governor beyond Newsom’s current term.

Only one previous governor in California has been removed from office through a recall election. In 2003, less than a year after winning re-election, Democrat Gray Davis lost his gubernatorial recall election, with more than 55 percent of people voting in favor of his removal. Following the recall election, Davis was succeeded by Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger, who won more than 48 percent of the total votes cast, defeating 134 other candidates on the recall ballot that year.

