If free prescriptions are eliminated, more than two million people could lose out.

During a consultation on whether the benefit should be brought in line with the state pension age, demonstrators called removing free medications for over 60s as “taxing the sick.”

With the age restriction being raised to 66, 2.4 million people under the age of retirement may lose access to free NHS medications.

People who do not qualify for free prescriptions will be expected to pay £9.35 per drug, a move that health professionals have described as “unacceptable.”

Have your say on the issue of school uniforms.

“Many more individuals would be harmed by this levy on the sick at precisely the time when they may require additional medicines,” said Thorrun Govind, a member of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society.

“Raising the cost of medicines is unacceptable in the current economic climate, when many people have been disadvantaged. Such initiatives will simply exacerbate the health disparities that Covid-19 has identified.”

If implemented, the measures might save the NHS £257 million per year, with the belief that people aged 60 and 65 can be “economically active and better able to afford the expense.”

Doctors, on the other hand, have called the plans a waste of money.

Those least able to pay the prescription prices, according to campaigners, will suffer a “devastating” hit to their health. This has prompted concerns that it could lead to an increase in hospital admissions, costing the NHS more in the long run than the plans will save.

A group of 25 organizations, coordinated by Age UK, wrote to the Health Secretary yesterday, requesting that the controversial prescriptions idea be scrapped because it would harm the most vulnerable people.

The letter expressed their “deep common worry” about the intentions and the potential consequences.

“We have always been supportive of any safe and pragmatic steps to decrease drug prices for patients and promote equal access,” said Prof Martin Marshall, chairman of the Royal College of General Practitioners.

“We strongly urge the government to reconsider its plans.”

In England, anyone over the age of 60 can access free NHS prescriptions; in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, all medicines are free regardless of age.

Caroline Abrahams, Age UK’s charity director, said last month, “This proposed policy.”

“The summary comes to an end.”