If financing is not granted, a charity’s abortion program will be halted by October.

In Northern Ireland, a nonprofit that provides a route to abortion services has warned that unless it receives financing, it would close its doors in October.

Abortion was decriminalized in the region in 2019 as a result of legislation passed by Westminster at a time when the territory’s devolution had crumbled.

Individual health trusts have been providing services on an as-needed basis, but the Department of Health has yet to centrally commission them due to an ongoing disagreement within the Executive.

Since April 15, 2020, the organization Informing Choices NI (ICNI) has been providing a central access point to early medical abortion (EMA).

According to a report, about 2,200 women and girls referred themselves to the central access point program in the first year.

The organization has warned that without it receives funds, it would be unable to continue providing the service beyond October, which will result in serious disruption or the discontinuation of all EMA services in Northern Ireland.

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis has been requested to intervene.

Mr Lewis was given powers in March that would allow him to order Stormont to set up services, but he has yet to do so.

Ruairi Rowan, ICNI’s head of advocacy and policy, said Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann has been “made clear” that the service cannot continue without financing.

“In light of the continuous failure to commission abortion care, the Secretary of State must act quickly to guarantee that all services covered by the rules are available in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“This should include immediate assistance to maintain EMA services in all five trusts, as well as the continuation of ICNI’s central access point.

“Failure to act will have devastating consequences for women and girls by eliminating the standardised provision of non-directive information on all pregnancy options, including abortion referral, leaving some women unable to access high-quality post-abortion counselling, and potentially leading to the regional collapse of all EMA services.”

Amnesty International has endorsed the charity’s funding request.

Grainne Teggart, Northern Ireland campaign manager, said: “The Health Minister’s inability to. (This is a brief piece.)