If England wins the Euro 2020 final, Kenny Dalglish explains where he will spend a year if they win.

If England defeats Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, Kenny Dalglish quipped that he will travel to a distant golf course.

With a 2-1 triumph against Denmark on Wednesday evening, the Three Lions confirmed their spot in the final, adding to their stunning knockout performances over Germany and Ukraine.

And for Dalglish, a Scot living in England, the prospect of the Three Lions winning their first trophy since 1966 does not excite him, even though he believes it will happen.

“Mancini has won a lot of things as a player and as a manager, and he’ll be as determined as anyone to win about 10 p.m.,” Dalglish said.

“However, I believe he will be beaten by Gareth’s team.

“How will I feel as a Scotsman living in England if my prediction is correct?” So, I’m going to disappear for a year and play golf!” In his Sunday Post column, Dalglish made a joke.

Regardless of rivalries, the Liverpool star claimed that if England did go all the way, they would be worthy victors.

“On a more serious note, a team can only be congratulated if they have performed well and overcome some hurdles throughout this tournament – and if England does beat a team of Italy’s caliber.”

The 70-year-old believes that if Mancini’s side are to spoil the party at Wembley, they must catch England off guard and hope that Federico Chiesa and Lorenzo Insgine put in another sensational performance.

“They’ll probably try to hit the opposition on the counter-attack, in my opinion. The goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and the two center defenders, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, are Italy’s best players.

“Lorenzo Insigne, Ciro Immobile, and Federico Chiesa have the capacity to make the England backline uncomfortable for 90 minutes in advanced areas.

“What, on the other hand, does Italy have left in the tank? They have an older roster than England and are likely to be exhausted by the end of the event.

“After the shifts they put in to defeat Belgium, Austria, and Spain in the knockout stages, they’ll need all of their stamina and experience for this one.

“Getting the better of Roberto. The summary comes to a close.