If England wins Euro 2020, an extra bank holiday could be in the works.

Following England’s 2-1 extra-time victory against Denmark last night, the government is considering giving the players an extra day off if they win the Euros, according to reports.

The team has advanced to the finals and will face Italy on Sunday in a bid to win the UEFA Euro 2020 championship.

Gareth Southgate’s side now has a chance to win their first major event since the 1966 World Cup.

With the game starting at 8 p.m., the government said earlier this week that licensing restrictions will be loosened to allow pubs to stay open until 11.15 p.m. in the event of extra-time and penalties, according to the MEN.

Senior officials are now debating whether an extra bank holiday should be provided to the country if the squad wins.

Ministers were reportedly debating how to celebrate a likely triumph late last night, according to POLITICO.

When there is little chance of getting any work done anyway, some people believe that a national holiday on Monday is the greatest choice.

However, given how last-minute the modification would be, logistical issues would arise.

In any case, according to POLITICO, government officials believe there should be a “national day of celebration” if Harry Kane and his teammates win the cup.

Regardless matter the outcome, there is conjecture over whether manager Gareth Southgate and players like Raheem Sterling will be knighted.

Sterling, who has already been awarded an MBE, has been England’s best player at the tournament.