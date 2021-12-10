If Donald Trump does not run for President in 2024, he has “two or three” people in mind to lead the Republican Party.

Former President Donald Trump appears to be considering a presidential candidacy in 2024, but he also feels that there are some “excellent people” in the Republican Party who could be strong candidates if he decides not to run.

Since leaving office, Trump has teased a return to politics, and while he hasn’t formally declared a campaign, he has stated that his fans will be “extremely thrilled” with his choice. In polls of potential GOP prospects for 2024, the former president is leading, and his entry could persuade other candidates not to run. With Trump out of the race, numerous prominent Republicans are likely to fight for the candidacy.

Trump said there are a “few of guys” who would be “very good” candidates for the nomination if he doesn’t run in a Wednesday interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt. He has “two or three” people in mind, but he wouldn’t say who he thinks would provide Republicans the best chance of regaining the White House in 2024.

If Trump decides to run, he will most likely wait until after the 2022 midterm elections to officially launch his campaign. At that moment, he informed Hewitt that if he decides not to run for president again, he will “talk” who Republicans should “flock to.”

“I’ll tell you about it when the time comes, okay? I’ll tell you about it later, but for the time being, I’m not going to say anything about it “When asked who the Republicans should nominate, Trump told Hewitt. “We have some good folks on our team. We genuinely believe that. We have a lot of great people on our team.” Throughout the discussion, Trump emphasized his high polling scores in surveys of probable Republican presidential contenders in 2024. In a hypothetical showdown with Vice President Joe Biden, Trump runs a strong campaign, at times having the upper hand and in other surveys statistically tied with Biden.

Some potential presidential candidates, such as Florida Representative Matt Gaetz and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, have stated that they will not run if Trump enters the race. Haley, on the other hand, may be reconsidering her stance.

Haley told the Wall Street Journal in October that if she decides to run, she will do so at the end of the year.