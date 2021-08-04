If Divock Origi and others leave Liverpool, Michael Edwards should consider two players, according to a Liverpool legend.

Liverpool could explore two players in the summer transfer window, according to John Barnes.

Jurgen Klopp’s team has finalized the transfer of RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate, which was agreed in May.

The Reds have yet to make any further additions to their roster, while there is still time for new recruits to join the ranks.

Barnes named Napoli winger Lorenzo Insigne and Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga as two players who might fit the club’s system when asked about potential business.

“Insigne, the way he plays, could suit Liverpool,” he told BonusCodeBets. However, we have Jota, so I don’t believe you’d want to lose one of your front four.

“Don’t forget about Origi. He’s still around. I believe it is contingent on who departs: if you bring people in and no one leaves, you will have a large number of players who are unable to play.”

Barnes noted that Camavinga would be a nice addition as well, but was quick to remind out that Klopp will need more departures before he can enhance his squad.

“There’s talk about Tielemans, the Leicester boy, and Camavinga might be a good fit for them. But all we’re doing is tossing out names of folks who indicate they’re interested.

“They’ll keep the same players; all they’ll do now is add quality to quality while spending money on big pay.

“In order for players to come in, players must leave. We’ll know who they need after the players have left.

“I don’t believe they require much at this time.”