If COVID restrictions are lifted, almost 350,000 people could cross the border.

Two Department of Homeland Security officials told NBC News that if a COVID restriction is relaxed on Thursday, over 350,000 migrants might reach the southern border in October.

The restriction, known as Title 42, was put in place by the Trump administration in March 2020 in reaction to COVID-19, and it prevented asylum claimants from crossing the US-Mexico border. After being sued by advocacy groups, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan decided on Sept. 16 that the Biden administration lacked the jurisdiction to continue rejecting asylum seekers. The order is expected to go into force on Thursday.

“Given that the administration allowed most families to seek asylum this summer and has now been in power for eight months, there’s no reason why there should be any further delay in repealing Title 42,” Lee Gelernt, senior counsel in the litigation for the American Civil Liberties Union, told NBC.

Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas advised the DHS to prepare for a “worst-case scenario” in which 350,000 to 400,000 people cross the border, according to the two DHS officials, a number he expects they would see after Title 42 is withdrawn but is not based on precise intelligence assessments.

The Biden administration has challenged Sullivan’s decision to the United States Circuit Court of Appeals, with the possibility of going all the way to the Supreme Court. According to CNN, Biden made this decision to address the Central American migration crisis during the pandemic and send away adults and some families caught at the US southern border.

“Title 42 is a public health authority, not an immigration authority,” Mayorkas explained. “To safeguard the American people. To ensure the safety of communities along the border. “As well as to safeguard the migrants themselves.”

Activists who protested Biden’s decision to preserve Title 42 disagree with his motivations for enforcing the order.

“This ruling confirms what we already know: Title 42 is an unconstitutional and unethical regulation based on xenophobia rather than science. In a statement, Noah Gottschalk, Oxfam America’s Global Policy Lead, said, “The court’s verdict today makes clear that expulsions of vulnerable families into harm’s way will not stand.”

According to NPR, Title 42 applies to all nationalities, but the Biden administration has created an exemption for unaccompanied children and has permitted parents and children traveling together to seek asylum.

