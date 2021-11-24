If COVID cases continue to rise in Detroit, the mayor warns of a “serious problem.”

According to the Associated Press, Detroit is dealing with a “severe situation” as COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to grow, with Michigan having one of the worst infection rates in the country.

According to Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, the number of Detroit residents hospitalized with the coronavirus has doubled in the last two to three weeks, with 256 persons in the hospital on Tuesday.

“If it doubles again in the next three weeks, we’ll have the most serious problem we’ve had since the spring of 2020,” he said, adding that the infection spike was unsurprising given that people are spending more time indoors as the weather gets colder.

According to the city’s health department, there have been more than 67,500 verified COVID cases and 2,504 COVID deaths since the outbreak began.

“This is the greatest rate of infection we’ve ever experienced statewide,” Duggan added. “Not quite to our high in the city of Detroit, but I anticipate in a week or two, Detroit will surpass it as well.” The state of Michigan now has an average of 5,669 new confirmed COVID cases every day, as of Saturday through Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, Michigan has had over 1.25 million confirmed coronavirus cases and over 23,300 deaths due to the virus.

Detroit is encouraging those who have not been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible, but Duggan said he is not considering enforcing a vaccine mandate for city employees at this time.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

COVID-Daily

Since late summer, 19 cases have been on the rise, with 51 reported on August 1 and 408 on November 15.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, almost 70% of state citizens aged 16 and above have received at least one vaccination dosage.

Duggan stated, "We'll come out to the nursing homes." "We'll go to the homeless shelters," said the group. If you're unable to leave your home, we'll come to you." "There is simply no conversation about immunizations for unions or civil service personnel," Duggan added. "For the last year and a half, I've made an ironclad guarantee to the city's union leaders that whatever we do, we'll do it right."