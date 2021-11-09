If Conservatives are unhappy with their £81,000 salary, Liverpool MP says they should “go on their bike and get another employment.”

After ordering Tory MPs to overturn a sleaze probe into one of his backbenchers, Boris Johnson was accused of “giving a green light to corruption.”

Following the dispute over the treatment of former cabinet minister Owen Paterson, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer offered the rebuke at the opening of an emergency three-hour Commons debate on parliamentary standards.

Mr Paterson was found to have broken parliamentary rules on multiple occasions by promoting two companies that paid him a total of £112,000 each year in ministerial salaries.

During the argument, Ms Barker stated that MPs should not be allowed to work a second job.

She stated, ” “An MP’s income is more than enough to live on where I come from and for the people I represent, and it is, quite honestly, a full-time job if done well.

“If this isn’t enough for you, go on your bike, get another job, and leave because no one is forcing you to stay,” says Lord Tebbit.

Responding to the discussion on behalf of the government, Minister Stephen Barclay expressed sorrow and admitted it was a mistake to try to avoid suspending Mr Paterson.

He stated, ” “First and foremost, I’d like to offer my apology, as well as that of my ministerial colleagues, for the error made last week.

“We recognize that the standards system, as well as the procedure by which possible breaches of the code of conduct are handled, are causing concern across the House.”

“However, while deeply held concerns certainly need additional examination, the Government’s approach to last week’s discussion confused them with the response to a single case.”

Sir Keir described the situation as “a disaster.” “”When the Prime Minister gives the green light to corruption, he corrodes trust,” he continued.

“He undermines trust by claiming that the regulations against vested interests do not apply to his pals.

"And he erodes trust when he purposefully undermines those tasked with combating corruption. And the Prime Minister did just that last week."