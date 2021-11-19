If Biden re-appoints Powell as Fed Chair, three Democratic senators will vote against him.

According to the Associated Press, three Democratic senators have publicly stated that if President Joe Biden nominates Jerome Powell for a second term as chairman of the Federal Reserve, they will vote against his appointment.

Two senators, Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island and Jeff Merkley of Oregon, voiced their opposition to him on Friday, citing worries about his commitment to address climate change.

Powell “refuses to recognize climate change as an urgent and systemic economic danger,” Whitehouse and Merkley stated in a joint statement, first by dismissing the subject and then by arguing that climate change was more of an issue to be addressed by other government agencies.

They warned of the “economic repercussions” of climate change as temperatures and sea levels rise, droughts grow more regular, and natural catastrophes destroy “homes, roads and bridges, and other physical and financial assets” more frequently.

The senators stated in a statement that “price stability, the safety and soundness of our financial system, and millions of jobs and businesses—all of which are clearly within the Fed’s mandate—are at stake.”

Whitehouse and Merkley urged Biden to pick a Fed chairman who “would guarantee the Fed is performing its job to secure our financial system and shares the Administration’s conviction that combating climate change is the responsibility of every policymaker,” and who “is not Jerome Powell.”

Powell’s re-nomination has also been met with resistance from Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren. According to the Associated Press, she called him “a hazardous man” to have as the Fed’s head because of his support for loosening bank restrictions.

Powell is a former private equity executive who was appointed by President Donald Trump to lead the Federal Reserve and whose term ends in early February.

Powell, on the other hand, has widespread popularity among Senate Republicans and would almost certainly garner bipartisan support if nominated. In early 2018, he was confirmed as Fed chair by an 84-13 majority, with 39 Democrats voting in his favor, including Whitehouse. Merkley, like Vice President Kamala Harris, a California senator at the time, voted no.

Brainard is considered slightly more dovish than Powell, which means she favors maintaining interest rates low in order to encourage more hiring. Her nomination would most certainly be based on inflation, which is at three-decade highs.