If anti-crime units are reinstated in New York City, Black Lives Matter threatens bloodshed and riots.

Hawk Newsome, the leader of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York, predicted “bloodshed” and “riots” if Mayor-elect Eric Adams follows through on his campaign promise to reinstate a controversial covert anti-crime squad.

Following a meeting with Adams that was live-streamed on Instagram, Newsome made the remarks. Though they agreed on many aspects, they disagreed on whether or not plainclothes cops should be reinstated to address the city’s escalating violent crime rates.

After the meeting, Newsome told reporters outside of Brooklyn Borough Hall, “If they believe they’re going back to the old tactics of police, we’re going to take to the streets again.” “There are going to be riots. There will be bloodshed and there will be flames.” Adams, a former New York City police captain and current Brooklyn borough president, was elected mayor in November after defeating a large field of Democratic candidates, including several progressives, in a June primary. After being disbanded in 2020 during the social justice rallies that swept over New York City, the centrist Democrat has promised that the undercover anti-crime team will return to patrolling the city streets.

Adams said during a closed-door discussion with Black Lives Matter organizers, “One thing we all agree on is that we need to change the environment in which people live, including historical situations. And the circumstances haven’t altered.” “What I know for sure is that no one in this city, as the mayor of this city, is going to deal with this issue better than I am,” Adams, who will be New York City’s second Black mayor, added.

Adams, on the other hand, urged BLM leaders to take action.

“You’ve fallen to the ground. Stop the violence in my neighborhood. I’m going to hold you accountable, “He informed them. “Please don’t hold me responsible. I put my life on the line for my community as mayor, borough president, and state senator, so I’m not here for somebody to say, ‘Eric, we’re going to hold you accountable.'” Hawk’s sister and co-founder of Black Lives Matter in Greater New York, Chivona Newsome, refuted Adams’ claim. “She stated,” she said “You’ve been elected as the mayor of New York! We’re only capable of so much.” Adams responded, “I disagree.”

