If Anthony Fauci ‘Had Any Sense of Honor Left,’ Jim Jordan urges him to resign.

Representative Jim Jordan has stated that if Dr. Anthony Fauci, an infectious diseases expert, had any decency, he would retire immediately.

In a Monday morning tweet, the Ohio Republican stated, “If Fauci had any sense of dignity remaining, he’d retire today.”

Conservatives have long criticized Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), for his support of stringent measures to slow the COVID-19 epidemic. Fauci has campaigned for mask and vaccine mandates, as well as school and workplace closures and other social distancing measures, throughout the pandemic.

Fauci would retire today if he still had any honor.

Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim Jordan) (@Jim Jordan) (@Jim Jordan) (@Jim J 25th of October, 2021 The Republican lawmaker and the infectious disease expert have already battled over COVID-19 preventative measures.

Jordan and Fauci had a heated argument during a congressional hearing in mid-April. Jordan inquired of Fauci when Americans would be free of mask laws and other societal barriers.

“What measurements, what measures, and what must occur before Americans reclaim their freedoms?” Jordan enquired of Fauci.

Jordan refuted Fauci’s accusation that he made the precautionary measures “personal.” After that, Fauci said, “You’re implying liberty and independence. I see it as a public health strategy to keep people alive and out of the hospital.” Later, Fauci said he’d feel more at ease loosening social restrictions once the US has attained a COVID-19 infection rate of less than 10,000 per day. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States is averaging just over 10,000 new infections each day as of October 25. (CDC).

Jordan accused Fauci of neglecting to denounce public rallies that could spread the infection during a hearing in late July. Jordan criticized Fauci’s reluctance, noting that Fauci has previously urged for the closure of schools, workplaces, and other public gatherings to limit the virus’ spread.

“Do you see the contradiction, Dr. Fauci?” Jordan informed the physician. “So you’re allowed to rally millions of people in a single day, yelling and screaming, but you’re also permitted to conduct your business. You’re taken into custody.” Conservatives have accused Fauci of “obscuring the truth” about the COVID-19’s origins and of altering his mind about whether the virus came from a lab.

They’ve also asserted that. This is a condensed version of the information.