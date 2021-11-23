If an asteroid were heading straight for us, here’s how we might be able to save the planet.

NASA is planning to put Earth’s defenses to the test by crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid belt. While neither Dimorphos nor Didymos, the targets of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft, pose a threat to Earth, the mission will investigate whether an asteroid on a collision course with our planet could be diverted by such an encounter.

However, this isn’t the only way proposed for diverting an asteroid. Space agencies have a variety of potential diversion strategies, ranging from the obvious, such as launching a nuclear missile at an asteroid, to subtle concepts, such as painting the asteroid’s flank.

Professor Bong Wie, director of Iowa State University’s Asteroid Defense Research Collaboration, told The Washington Newsday that two factors are critical to the success of such missions: “The most important factors in asteroid diversion are the warning time or mission lead time, as well as the asteroid size.” The discovery and identification of an approaching object would be the first stage in an asteroid collision scenario. The Center for Near-Earth Object Studies at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) is in charge of this (CNEOS).

CNEOS calculates a NEO’s orbit up to a century into the future once it has been found. With potentially hazardous objects (PHOs) posted on JPL’s Sentry impact monitoring system table, this is how CNEOS calculations impact hazards. CNEOS calculates the impact time, position, and shape in the event of a predicted impact.

Objects detected on a collision trajectory with Earth by CNEOS could offer us with lead times ranging from years to decades or perhaps centuries, allowing us to redirect it before it collides.

Timescale: Centuries to DecadesPaint It Black

Sung Wook Paek, a PhD student in the Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics at MIT, proposed in 2012 that spacecraft could bombard an approaching asteroid with paintballs to redirect it.

The paint would either increase or decrease the amount of light reflected or absorbed by the asteroid. Because photons from the sun have momentum, they might act as small rocket boosters, modifying an asteroid’s trajectory and preventing a collision.

Paek estimated that diverting an asteroid of this magnitude would require at least 20 years and a lot of paint.