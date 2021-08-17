If all guests are COVID vaccinated, Nevada will let large events to go maskless.

Nevada will let major events to take place without masks if all guests are COVID-vaccinated.

According to the Associated Press, Nevada’s governor indicated on Monday that major gatherings in the state may allow guests to wear masks as long as everyone can prove they’ve had their COVID-19 vaccine.

“This is state-of-the-art technology. “There are no other venues in the country that are doing this,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “I believe it will boost the number of people who want to attend an event because they will know that everyone will be vaccinated when they enter that arena or stadium.”

According to Sisolak, venues with a capacity of more than 4,000 persons will be eligible. Those who have not been fully vaccinated or youngsters who are not vaccine eligible must remain masked in order to attend events in the meanwhile. The governor claimed that the regulation was optional and not required in some areas.

More Associated Press reporting can be found in the list below.

Just hours after the announcement, the Las Vegas Raiders went public with a proposal to require vaccines rather than masks, which was made possible by the new regulation. Fully vaccinated fans will not be required to wear masks starting with the Raiders’ game against the Baltimore Ravens on September 13, a first in the NFL.

The Raiders will administer vaccines before to games. According to franchise owner Mark Davis, the policy was adopted after discussions with Sisolak and community leaders. According to Sisolak, the idea was not designed for a single operator or venue.

He presented his directive as a backup plan for event organizers who don’t want to enforce mask restrictions, citing photos of unmasked supporters at recent soccer and football games.

“This gives event organizers the option of requiring masks indoors for all attendees — regardless of vaccination status — or allowing just fully vaccinated people into their events and allowing fully vaccinated people to remove their masks,” he stated.

The decision to expand vaccination requirements in one of the country’s entertainment centers comes just days after New York, San Francisco, and New Orleans officials implemented proof-of-vaccination policies for indoor public places, conventions, and music halls.

Several notable Las Vegas venues have been requiring confirmation of vaccination status from conference and concert attendees for weeks.

The Vegas Golden Knights began using the CLEAR mobile app in May. The following is a condensed version of the data.