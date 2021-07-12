If a participant departs Love Island, supporters have threatened to boycott the show.

In tonight’s recoupling, the lads will get the final say, which could lead to Kaz being ejected from the villa.

While the Essex-based fashion blogger is still legally married to Toby, the recoupling ceremony will provide him the opportunity to make things official with Chloe, with whom he is now emotionally linked.

Toby and Kaz had been together since the beginning, until he admitted to having second thoughts about her.

Teddy, a newcomer to Love Island 2021, has his pick of the males in tonight’s recoupling.

With Teddy likely to participate in the recoupling as well, Kaz may still have a shot if he chooses him.

Kaz was the only reason one fan said she was watching the show.

“If Kaz goes home, it’s time for me to catch up and leave this season alone,” she wrote. At the moment, she’s my one saving grace; the others are merely tv furniture.”

“Tobias or Toby whatever you call yourselves, if my Kaz goes home, I will not forgive you,” says another.

“Me waiting anxiously to scribble down my mind to Love Island producers if Kaz goes home,” one said, threatening to take the issue to the show’s management.

“I know we always claim the producers influence the program and who remains and who goes, but if that’s true and they know what’s good for them, they wouldn’t send Kaz home because no one would watch again,” another added.

“Lib seemed cheerful aftersun, so that could be a hint Kaz isn’t gone.”

Is Kaz going to be rescued or thrown off the island tonight?