If a package does not arrive on schedule, you may be entitled to compensation.

We’ve all been in that situation.

You’re expecting a package but don’t know when it’ll arrive, so you remain at home all day just in case – and it never arrives.

Even worse, if you pay more for expedited shipping and it arrives a few days later.

You may be entitled to a refund of your shipping expenses or even compensation if a package is late or does not arrive at all.

With Black Friday and Christmas approaching, let’s take a look at what you can do if your package is late.

According to thinkmoney, your first port of call should be the firm from where you ordered it.

They usually have a policy where you don’t have to pay delivery fees if the package is late.

If you’ve incurred any additional costs as a result of the delay, they may be prepared to compensate you in some other way.

For example, suppose you needed to purchase a replacement for a product that did not arrive on time.

However, because this is dependent on the policies of each company, there is no guarantee that you will receive any money back.

Speaking with the company and explaining how the delay has caused you troubles is the best way to go about it.

If you paid more for expedited delivery, you’ll be disappointed if it doesn’t arrive for several days.

If you have paid extra for a special delivery to ensure that the item comes on time and it has arrived later than expected, you can request a refund.

This is because the service you paid for was not delivered; however, it is critical that you place your order early enough to qualify for one-day or same-day delivery.

For example, if you need to place an order by 5 p.m. to receive your package the next day, but you actually complete the transaction at 5.15 p.m.

If you don’t, it’s possible that the company you ordered from didn’t do anything wrong and won’t have to repay you.

"The summary has come to an end."