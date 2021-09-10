If a new bill sponsored by Virginia Democrats passes, airlines and Amtrak may require proof of vaccination.

On Thursday, Virginia Democrat Congressman Don Beyer filed new legislation that, if passed, would compel all travelers and workers on domestic United States airline and Amtrak flights to show proof of COVID-19 immunization or a negative test within 72 hours.

All airport and Amtrak personnel and contractors would be required to produce proof of immunization or submit to weekly COVID testing under the bill, which he is calling the “Safe Travels Act.”

Representative Beyer stated in a news release, “Requiring airport and Amtrak travelers and workers to submit proof of COVID immunization or negative test is plain basic sense.”

“As corporations like United have already proved with reasonable policy adjustments, these are simple things we can take to make travel safer. Americans desire a return to normalcy, which includes traveling for work or pleasure, and Congress can assist in this by establishing fundamental measures to limit the spread of COVID.”

Beyer was most likely alluding to United Airlines’ status as the first American airline to require employees to get immunizations. Then, according to CNBC, United notified staff on Wednesday that anyone who refused to be vaccinated due to a religious objection would be placed on unpaid leave.

The introduction of Beyer’s new Safe Travels Act came on the same day that President Joe Biden revealed a slew of new COVID-fighting measures. Biden said that the Labor Department is working on an emergency rule that would force enterprises with more than 100 employees to require vaccines or weekly testing. It’s unclear how this rule would be applied or whether it will eliminate the need for a statute geared expressly to airlines and Amtrak.

Beyer is a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, which oversees public health policy. He presented the Protecting Vulnerable Patients Act last month, which would make it mandatory for healthcare personnel who work with Medicare or Medicaid patients to be vaccinated. He introduced an amendment to a law in 2020 that would make COVID-19 vaccines free of charge.

Currently, all public transit in the United States is required to wear a mask, but there is no government requirement for public transportation vaccines. Biden was the one who imposed the mask requirement. This is a condensed version of the information.