If a man who shot a cop enters a home in Florida, the sheriff advises residents to shoot and kill him.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper compared an officer shooting suspect to a rabid animal at an impassioned press conference, telling locals to “blast him out the door” if he broke into their houses.

Patrick Rene McDowell, 35, has been on the run since Friday, when he allegedly shot Nassau County deputy Joshua Moyers, 29, in the face and back during a traffic check before fleeing. Leeper revealed on Saturday that Moyers will not survive his injuries. The next day, he died.

“This individual is a threat. If you’re in your house and he bursts in and you have a gun, blow him out the door because he’s a rabid beast. With his mindset, he will murder you. What he did to that deputy was uncalled for and unnecessary, and he must pay for it, according to Leeper.

According to The Florida Times-Union, Moyers was shot just beneath his right eye during a 2:30 a.m. traffic stop of a Chrysler minivan.

According to Leeper, the event was filmed on Moyers’ bodycam. According to the video, Moyers found McDowell lacked a driver’s license and gave a fictitious identity during the encounter.

As Moyers returned to the vehicle and asked whether he had any weapons, McDowell is seen pulling out a revolver on camera. McDowell allegedly shot the police officer in the back after he was shot and collapsed to the ground before speeding away.

When more law enforcement agencies were dispatched for aerial and ground searches, McDowell allegedly shot a police canine, who is likely to survive, and fled.

Since the shooting, a large manhunt for McDowell has been underway, with donors such as the Fraternal Order of Police and the Florida Sheriff’s Association offering up to $54,000 in incentives for information leading to his arrest.

“In our town, we now have a murderer on the loose,” Leeper stated on Saturday.

Please assist us in locating Patrick McDowell. Please retweet this to help spread the message. pic.twitter.com/7fPsMjcsNZ #findMcDowell

September 26, 2021 — Nassau County SO (@NCSO FL)

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by this website, but they did not respond. This is a condensed version of the information.