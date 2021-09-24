If a dog owner is caught with a prohibited breed, they may be fined indefinitely, and their pet may be killed.

A warning has been sent to dog owners in the United Kingdom regarding keeping a forbidden dog.

Certain breeds of dog, such as the Pit Bull Terrier, Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino, and Fila Brasileiro, are illegal to keep.

According to the UK Government, those who own a forbidden dog might face an unlimited fine, a six-month prison sentence, or both.

The dogs will be euthanized as well.

“Whether your dog is a banned type hinges on its appearance rather than its breed or name,” according to a government statement.

“If your dog resembles a Pit Bull Terrier in many ways, it may be a prohibited breed.”

Selling, abandoning, breeding, or giving away banned dogs has also been prohibited.

Even if the dog is not acting dangerously and no complaint has been filed against it, the police or local council dog warden have the authority to take it and hold it.

If the dog is being taken away from a private location, they merely need a warrant.

“A police or council dog specialist will determine what type of dog you have and whether it is (or could be) a hazard to the public,” the government statement continues.

” Your dog will then be either released or kenneled until the police (or council) file a court case.”

While waiting for a court judgment, owners are not permitted to visit their dogs.

Owners of restricted breeds, on the other hand, cannot be forced to give up their pets. If they do, though, the dog may be put down without the case coming to court.

The government statement states, “It is your obligation to verify your dog is not a restricted type.”

“If you can show that this is true, the court will order that the dog be returned to you. You’ll be convicted of a crime if you can’t prove it (or if you plead guilty).

“Having a banned dog against the law can result in an infinite fine or a 6-month prison sentence (or both). Your dog will be killed as well.”

How to get your dog exempted from the ban

How to get your dog exempted from the ban

After being confirmed safe to the public, dogs can be included to the Index of Exempted Dogs (IED).