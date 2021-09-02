If a dog has to be put to sleep, the veterinarian explains why they hope you’ll stay in the room.

Hundreds of individuals have disputed whether or not a dog owner should remain in the room if their dog must be euthanized.

Although it is a very emotional scenario for an owner to be in, it can be one of the most difficult decisions to make, but it is sometimes the right one.

So, if a person chooses to leave the room as their dog is put to death, is that acceptable?

When asked what the worst aspect of their work is, one veterinarian said it’s when 90 percent of owners don’t want to be present for their dog’s dying moments.

“It’s your option to be in the room while your dog is put down,” a veterinarian said on social media.

“I always wish you stay because when you leave, people look for you.”

Liverpool Dog Rescue posted it on Facebook, where it drew nearly 200 comments from people who offered their thoughts on the subject.

Many others were moved by the message and shared their own personal stories.

“I stayed,” Lynn Bowie replied. For a long time after she was gone, I was lying on the floor with her, talking to her and soothing her. I couldn’t and didn’t want to leave.”

“One of the hardest things to do by far, but it’s an unavoidable part of owning a dog,” Pauline Bomford wrote. All you have to do is show up when they need you the most.”

Lynne Chesters, a third pet owner, stated, “I have every time – I could never consider abandoning them at the last hurdle.”

“This post has absolutely devastated me,” one person said, “because our beloved family dog Basil had to be put to die during the first lockdown, and we weren’t permitted to be there with him.”

“We were only allowed in when the vet returned to tell he’d passed away and allowed us to stay in the room to say our goodbyes while they left.

“Absolutely heartbreaking.” I was unable to be present with my dearest buddy as he breathed his final breath. I hope he wasn’t terrified of me or on the lookout for me..”

“Broke me to stay and hold my tiny Yorkshire terrier, Buttons as he slipped away,” Helen Smith said. “It’s impossible.” “The summary comes to an end.”