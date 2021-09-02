If a child tests positive for covid, they may experience symptoms for up to 15 weeks.

According to a study from Liverpool researchers, one out of every seven youngsters infected with coronavirus will develop symptoms almost four months later.

People who tested positive for long Covid in children were twice as likely to report three or more symptoms 15 weeks later than those who tested negative, according to the world’s largest study on the subject.

Professor Sir Terence Stephenson, the study’s lead author, said he is “reassured” by the findings, which he claims demonstrate it is “nowhere near what people anticipated in the worst-case scenario.”

The findings will be reported to the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which has yet to make a decision on whether or not to expand the Covid vaccination program to all 12 to 15-year-olds.

While one of the study’s authors said it’s “unlikely” that their findings would be used to justify expanding the vaccine program because it focused on symptoms rather than severe disease, some experts have called for the findings to be considered in the debate over whether or not to give vaccines to children.

The study looked at nearly 7,000 youngsters aged 11 to 17, divided into two groups: those who had a positive PCR test result between January and March and those who had a negative PCR test result during the same time period.

When asked about their symptoms 15 weeks following their test, 14 percent more young individuals in the positive group experienced three or more, including unusual tiredness and headaches, than those in the negative group.

According to the study, one in 14, or 7%, of those in the positive group reported five or more symptoms.

According to the researchers, at least 4,000 – and probably as many as 32,000 – teens in England who tested positive between September and March had three or more symptoms linked to the infection 15 weeks later.

While there was minimal difference in mental health and wellbeing scores between children who tested positive and those who tested negative, researchers stated both groups reported being concerned, sad, or dissatisfied to varying degrees.

