Idris Elba has joined the cast of the upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog sequel.

It has been confirmed that Idris Elba has joined the cast of the video game adaption Sonic The Hedgehog 2.

The 48-year-old British actor confirmed the news by posting a photo of the anthropomorphic spiny anteater’s distinctive spiked fist on Instagram.

“Knock, knock…” says the narrator. Elba posted a message on the internet.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is a follow-up to the 2020 original, which was a box office smash just before the pandemic, grossing 320 million dollars (£231 million) worldwide.

Ben Schwartz will reprise his role as Sonic the Hedgehog, Jim Carrey will reprise his role as the diabolical Dr Robotnik, and James Marsden will reprise his role as sheriff Tom Wachowski in the sequel.

Elba, who most recently acted in the blockbuster flick The Suicide Squad, is no stranger to voicing animated characters.

In Zootopia, Finding Dory, and The Jungle Book, he has voiced characters.

In 1994, Knuckles made his debut in the video game Sonic The Hedgehog 3.

The sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog will be released in April 2022.