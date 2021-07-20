‘Idiot’ from Emmerdale After tonight’s program, Jimmy has viewers seething.

Jimmy King has left Emmerdale viewers seething after tonight’s episode.

Jimmy and Nicola had a date night in the most recent episode of the ITV soap to try to save their fragile marriage.

To make the occasion more spectacular, the character, played by Nick Miles, donned a captain’s uniform.

Jimmy finally admitted to kissing Mandy Dingle just as Nicola was emphasizing how much she still loves him.

“You wanted to know why I don’t deserve you,” he explained. It’s because I kissed someone else.”

Fans of the show flocked to Twitter to express their displeasure with the character’s actions.

“Jimmy, you were a fool for kissing Mandy,” one user said. You’ve completely blown it.”

“Jimmy was talking about Mandy as if she was the love of his life,” another added. He didn’t have to go into that much detail, to be honest. #Emmerdale, my heart hurts for Nicola.”

“Had a feeling Jimmy would ruin the meal by mentioning his kiss with Mandy #emmerdale,” said a third.

Fans believe it’s now time for the long-suffering couple to separate ways as the show finished with Nicola finally pushing Jimmy out.

“God Nicola and Jimmy need to separate up.. too many problems,” a fan tweeted.