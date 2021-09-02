Ida’s Remains Force the National Weather Service to Issue the State’s First-Ever Flash Flood Warnings.

The remnants of Hurricane Ida caused the National Weather Service in New York to issue the area’s first-ever flash flood warnings on Wednesday night.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency in the city due to the “historic weather event,” warning of “record breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding, and dangerous conditions on our roads,” as well as “record breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding, and dangerous conditions on our roads.”

According to the Associated Press, at least eight people died after being trapped in flooded basements in New York City. Floods wreaked havoc on the city’s highways and streets, submerging vehicles as garbage drifted by in the torrents of rain. Social media videos show flooded train cars with passengers standing on seats, prompting the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to halt subway service.

Scientists have warned that, as in New York City, catastrophic flooding will become more prevalent as a result of man-made global warming.

The rain stopped by sunrise on Thursday, as rescuers sought for additional stranded persons and prepared for the possibility of more bodies being discovered.

Ida’s toll in the United States included at least two tornadoes in the mid-Atlantic, with residences in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, just west of Philadelphia, reduced to rubble. Police in Woodbury, Connecticut, are looking into a complaint of a person missing as a result of the floods.

At least one death has been reported in New Jersey, according to Passaic Mayor Hector Lora, who stated that a 70-year-old man was swept away and that authorities were investigating at least one additional death in the city.

“His entire family was saved in the same car. The car was unfortunately overpowered by the waves, and the firefighters who were being carried down beneath the vehicle were unable to free him,” Lora told WCBS-TV.

The roof of a USPS building in New Jersey collapsed due to high winds and torrential rains, and a dam in Pennsylvania threatened to overflow.

The rain in New York brought transit to a halt in many parts of the bustling metropolis. All but emergency vehicles are allowed to proceed until early Thursday, according to officials. The Bronx River Parkway and FDR Drive in Manhattan were both flooded. On Thursday morning, some subway service had resumed.

A 48-year-old woman was among the other deaths reported in New York City.