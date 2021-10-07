Idaho’s Lt. Governor inquires about sending the National Guard to the border, but is turned down by the commander.

The state’s lieutenant governor asked about sending the National Guard to the US-Mexico border while Idaho’s governor was in Texas for a meeting regarding border issues, according to the Associated Press.

Following a conversation with her Texas counterpart, Janice McGeachin wrote a letter to Major General Michael J. Garshak, the commanding general of the Idaho National Guard, concerning activating troops.

In a letter acquired by the Associated Press, she stated, “As of Wednesday, my constitutional authority as Governor allows me the power of activating the Idaho National Guard.” “As the Adjutant General, I’d like to know what actions the Governor needs to take to activate the National Guard.” “I am not aware of any request for Idaho National Guard support under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) from Texas or Arizona,” Garshak said. He wrote to McGeachin, “As you are aware, the Idaho National Guard is not a law enforcement organization.”

Idaho’s senior officials were maneuvering as Brad Little was meeting with nine other Republican governors in Texas on worries about President Joe Biden’s handling of border issues. McGeachin is running for governor as a far-right Republican. The governor and lieutenant governor of Idaho do not share a ticket.

Little dispatched a team of Idaho State Police troopers to the border in June to assist with intelligence collection and investigation work aimed at preventing drug smuggling.

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Republican Governor Doug Ducey had requested assistance under the EMAC, which allows states to assist one another in the event of disasters or crises.

McGeachin wrote to Garshak, “On September 24, I spoke with my counterpart in Texas, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s office, and they acknowledged the need for greater resources in aiding the crisis on our southern border.”

McGeachin’s office did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

In a statement, Little said, “Attempting to deploy our National Guard for political grandstanding is an affront to the Idaho constitution and undermines the men and women who have given their lives to serving our state and country.”

McGeachin also signed an executive order pertaining to COVID-19 vaccinations.

