Idaho’s Heartbeat Abortion Law is on the verge of becoming law, according to a recent federal court ruling in Texas.

Supporters of a Texas law prohibiting abortions when a fetus detects a heartbeat are heartened by a federal appeals court judgment allowing the measure to take effect on Wednesday.

While the verdict was not enough to compel Idaho’s governor, Brad Little, to sign a similar fetal heartbeat law in April, it came close. The Idaho law includes language that allows it to take effect 30 days after comparable legislation in another state is upheld by a federal appeals court.

“We’re ecstatic, and we truly believe that the heartbeat bill tactic is working, and we’ll keep fighting this legal angle until all preborn kids in Idaho are protected,” said Blaine Conzatti, president of the Idaho Family Policy Center.

The Texas statute was not blocked by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, but the appeals court did not rule on its constitutionality, which would have triggered the Idaho law.

Nonetheless, supporters of the Idaho law saw the Texas case as a step forward.

Abortions are illegal in Texas and Idaho after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can happen as early as six weeks into a pregnancy and before many women are even aware they are pregnant.

There are no exceptions to the Texas statute in circumstances of rape or incest. Rape, incest, and medical emergencies are exceptions to the Idaho legislation. Opponents argue that the provision for rape and incest would be difficult for many women to qualify because Idaho prohibits the sharing of police findings during active investigations.

Texas also differs from Idaho in that, rather than imposing criminal penalties, it urges private citizens to enforce the prohibition by suing doctors or anybody who assists a woman in obtaining an abortion. This would encompass, among other things, anyone who drives a woman to an abortion clinic. Anyone who successfully sues another individual is entitled to at least $10,000 under the law.

Giving an abortion to a mother whose embryo has detectable heart activity is punishable by up to five years in jail under Idaho law. It would also provide the woman who had the abortion the right to sue the abortion provider.

