Idaho’s former GOP chair is imprisoned after testing positive for methamphetamine use.

After reportedly breaching his court-ordered probation by allegedly carrying alcohol and methamphetamine, a former Idaho senator is currently jailed without bond.

According to Emily Lowe, a spokesman for the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office, former Idaho Republican Party Chairman Jonathan David Parker was sent to jail by a probation officer on an agent’s warrant on Wednesday.

During a video arraignment hearing on Thursday, Judge Karen Vehlow revealed that Boise officers discovered methamphetamine in Parker’s home. Parker also tested positive for methamphetamine, which is still being confirmed by the lab. According to court records, Parker has been “routed fresh charges” of felony possession of a prohibited drug.

Parker pleaded guilty to stalking his estranged wife, a felony, and unlawfully entering a residence, a misdemeanor, and was sentenced to two weeks in jail and five years of probation in December 2019. The remaining three misdemeanor counts of witness intimidation, violation of a no-contact order, and invasion of privacy were all dropped.

Parker was ordered by 4th District Judge Patrick Miller not to contact both victims for five years as part of his plea agreement, and he was also given a psychological evaluation. Parker was also given a community service requirement of 100 hours.

On the felony stalking allegation, Parker faced up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine, and on the misdemeanor unauthorized entry charge, he risked up to six months in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

During his sentence in 2019, the former GOP chairman said he was “embarrassed by what has transpired this past year and in being in this position today,” and that he accepted full responsibility for his actions.

Parker continued his testimony to the judge by saying that he hoped both women would forgive him.

“I had a lot of emotional ups and downs over the previous year,” Parker said in court, referring to adopting a child and his wife filing for divorce. “I was unprepared emotionally for these changes, and I made terrible and stupid decisions.”

During the trial, Parker’s ex-wife testified that Parker’s actions are a drop in the bucket compared to what he did to her in the past.

“Long before the criminal action, there was behavior that threatened my safety,” she added. “He is a master manipulator and liar. I actually went through a lot of it. This is a condensed version of the information.