Idaho State Senator Wins Mayoral Election and Plans to Serve in Both Positions

One state senator in Idaho now has a new title: mayor.

Dan Johnson, a Republican, ran for mayor of Lewiston, Idaho, and received 52 percent of the vote this week. He’s also serving his sixth and final term in the Senate after announcing his decision not to seek re-election. He intends to engage substitutes to assist him in the Legislature in order to properly schedule his time.

While Johnson is in an unusual situation, the practice of substituting is not uncommon.

After the election, Johnson told The Lewiston Tribune, “Every legislator picks three substitutes, so it’s extremely normal for legislators to have helpers sit in for them.” “I hope to use it to assist me transition because every lawmaker does it.” It wasn’t the only notable outcome of the Lewiston election. After decades of city council-city manager rule, residents also opted to switch to a strong-mayor system. Johnson will be served by a city assistant once the new government structure is in place.

The incoming mayor’s pay will be significantly increased. He will make $80,000 as mayor of Lewiston, up from $20,000 as a state senator.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The strong-mayor form is used by the majority of Idaho cities. As a result of the change, City Manager Alan Nygaard’s post will be eliminated, with a salary and benefits of over $220,000.

Beginning in January, the part-time Legislature meets for around three months. Johnson intends to be in the Statehouse in Boise on January 10 when the Legislature convenes for its regular session.

Although the Senate adjourned earlier this year, the House never did. House Speaker Scott Bedke, a Republican, has announced that the House will meet on November 15th.

Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, a Republican, has said the Senate will likely convene as well to debate legislation prohibiting the federal government and private enterprises from requiring COVID-19 vaccines. The legality of the Senate reconvening after being officially adjourned is unknown.

“The House has suggested that it will return, but the Senate has yet to decide,” Johnson added. “There’s a considerable chance we’ll end up joining them down there. But we have immediate matters to deal with, and I expect to have a lot of conversations with city council members in the next months.”