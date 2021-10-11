Idaho Sets aside $200K for hunters and trappers who kill preying wolves.

According to the Associated Press, Idaho officials are giving bounties to hunters and trappers who kill wolves in the hopes of reducing livestock assaults.

The state has set aside $200,000 for the bounties that will be accessible till next summer. The funds will be allocated by Idaho’s Wolf Depredation Control Board in collaboration with the Foundation for Wildlife Management, a nonprofit that works to maintain deer and elk herds, and will come from hunting licenses and fees paid to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

Hunters will be compensated $2,500 for killing a wolf in an area where wolves are chronically feeding on cattle, and $2,000 for killing a wolf in an area where predators are preventing elk from “reaching management objectives,” according to Fish and Game. In the northern part of Idaho, hunters can get $1,000 each wolf, whereas in other areas, they can get $500 per wolf.

If the budget runs out before June 2022, the promised bounties may be reduced.

“One of the things that would lead to the relisting of wolves is this wolf reward scheme.” The Idaho Conservation League’s Jonathan Oppenheimer said, “It was a foregone conclusion that the Fish and Wildlife Service would scrutinize some of the changes made.”

Last month, the US Fish and Wildlife Service initiated a yearlong investigation to evaluate if wolves in the United States West should be relisted under the Endangered Species Act, at the request of environmental groups concerned about increased wolf hunting in the two states.

Idaho has been managing wolves since they were removed from the endangered species list in 2011. During that period, state wildlife officials gradually increased wolf harvest, but not quickly enough for lawmakers, who passed the law earlier this year, backed by certain trappers and the influential ranching sector.

During an informational hearing last month, Idaho Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever informed lawmakers on the state Natural Resources Interim Committee that the department has been closely tracking wolf kills.

"I believe they [US Fish and Wildlife] will be looking at the change in harvest in Idaho over the next 12 months and the components of that, as well as if there is a substantial change."