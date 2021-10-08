Idaho Republicans are attempting to persuade Democrats and Independents to switch parties in order to save the state.

In an editorial post published in the Idaho Statesman, Bob Kustra, a former president of Boise State University who also served as Republican lieutenant governor of Illinois, wrote that the “fight for the spirit of Idaho will take place first in the Republican primary in May.”

In a phone conversation, he added, “This really is about saving Idaho from a group of folks who have given Idaho a very very bad name nationwide.” “The only way to cleanse this state of these far-right radicals is for more people to vote in the Republican primary.” The Republican primary in Idaho usually attracts more far-right votes. Those wishing to elect a more moderate Republican party are attempting to persuade Democrats and others to register as Republicans and vote in the Republican primary.

“I think there’s a misunderstanding that a Republican or Democratic primary is somehow controlled by the party,” Kustra said, noting that primaries are funded by taxpayers.

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin of Idaho wants to be governor of the state following the November elections. She chose not to wait when the individual who currently held the position departed town on official business this week.

McGeachin, a far-right Republican known for her anti-COVID-19 stance and ties to anti-government individuals, appointed herself acting governor and attempted to deploy National Guard troops to the Mexican border. The commanding general of the guard turned her down. She also attempted to issue an injunction prohibiting the administration of vaccines. Texas Governor Brad Little, a fellow Republican, overturned the decision the next day.

While divides within the Republican Party are widespread around the country, especially among those who turn to former President Donald Trump for inspiration, they are playing out in high definition in one of the country’s most Republican-leaning states. The highly publicized feud demonstrated how heated — and to outsiders absurd — the battle for leadership of the Republican Party in Idaho has become.

Now, several prominent mainstream Republicans are begging Democrats and Independents for help, fearful that the state’s hard-right tilt would stymie their efforts to grow Idaho’s economy. This is a condensed version of the information.