Idaho legislators will meet to discuss more than 30 bills aimed at combating vaccine and mask mandates.

According to the Associated Press, Idaho lawmakers reconvened Monday after a five-month hiatus to examine about three dozen legislation aimed at combating COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates. The decision was extraordinary, as it came as a result of a request by Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke, as only the governor is generally allowed to summon lawmakers back to the Statehouse after adjournment.

The Idaho House of Representatives never officially adjourned, although the Senate did in May. Despite the fact that the Idaho attorney general’s office says the reconvening is probably legal, a court may disagree.