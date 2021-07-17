Idaho is bracing for massive wildfires that will create “their own weather,” according to Governor Brad Little.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued a warning on Tuesday about the possibility of multiple “mega-fires” throughout the state, each with its own weather system, and urged the people to help avoid them.

Wildfires are raging across the western United States, as the region suffers from a disastrous heat wave that has stretched interstate electricity infrastructure and pushed temperatures to new highs in numerous locations.

The majority of Idaho is in drought, and the recent high temperatures in the area portend a difficult summer, with catastrophic flames that could exceed the state’s resources.

The Republican governor said he is concerned about “big mega-fires that start producing their own weather” during a press conference Tuesday amid the smog and smoke generated by fires in neighboring states, according to The Hill.

Little mentioned the current fires in Oregon, which have thus far scorched over 200,000 acres.

The legislator further stated that while “Idaho has been fortunate” in avoiding fire seasons in recent years, 2021 may be a different story due to “extreme drought” in some sections of the state.

Little stated that Idaho residents may assist prevent possible disasters by being careful not to start fires, even if it is unintended.

Here is a link to the Idaho Fire Restrictions Finder.

Little recently reiterated Idaho Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller’s remarks.

The apparent insufficient resources to manage mega-fires, according to Miller, is Idaho’s biggest concern. He also stated that the state lacks sufficient planes and firefighting workers to work on land sites.

At the news conference, Miller stated, “The largest difficulty we face right now is incredibly limited resources to control these fires, including a paucity of airplanes and workers on the ground.”

”We usually use our shared resources during these times, but due to fires in our bordering states, their availability is severely constrained. The public can assist by refraining from engaging in any outdoor activity that could result in a human-caused fire.”

The Cougar Rock Complex Fire, which is 30 miles north of Orofino, has burnt more than 2,000 acres so far, according to local station KIVI-TV.

The Cougar Rock Complex Fire is made up of about 12 separate wildfires that are just 5% contained.

The Leland Complex Fire in Latah County has burned around 1,000 acres and is made up of two wildfires that were started by lightning last week.

The Dixie-Jumbo Fires in Idaho County have burned over 5,200 acres, while the Mud Lick Fire in Lemhi County has burned over 5,200 acres. Brief News from Washington Newsday.