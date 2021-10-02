‘I’d Rather They Keep a Confederate Monument,’ say Georgia Democrats in response to the Clarence Thomas statue.

State Republican politicians in Georgia are pushing for a statue of conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to be erected in the state Capitol, but the proposal has enraged some Democrats.

Thomas has been on the Supreme Court since 1991, when he was appointed by former President George H.W. Bush and seated. The nation’s top judge is only the second Black justice to serve on the nation’s highest court, hailing from Pin Point, Georgia.

While some Republicans in Georgia, led by state Senator Jason Anavitarte, feel erecting a statue of Thomas near the state Capitol is appropriate, other Democrats disagree. State Representative Donna McLeod, a Democrat, said she would prefer a Confederate commander to Thomas as the subject of a memorial.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, McLeod stated, “I’d rather they keep a Confederate monument than a statue of Clarence Thomas.” “That’s how much I despise the concept.”

Monuments honouring Confederate political and military leaders have been increasingly removed from public view or damaged by demonstrators around the country. In 1860, the southern Confederate states attempted to split from the United States in order to continue slavery African-Americans. The Confederacy was defeated by Northern soldiers in the Civil War in 1865, and the Confederacy fell apart.

During his tumultuous confirmation hearing in 1991, Anita Hill accused Thomas of sexual harassment. Thomas was narrowly confirmed to the Supreme Court notwithstanding her charges. Since then, he’s been one of the most steadfastly conservative members of the nation’s highest court.

The justice is an originalist, which means he wants to interpret the Constitution the way the nation’s founders intended. During his time on the Supreme Court, he voted against same-sex marriage, backed restrictions on women’s reproductive rights, and opposed gun regulations.

In a late September press release, Anavitarte said, “The grounds of the Georgia Capitol should be a site where people can engage with their elected officials, as well as a place that provides chances to learn about Georgia history.”

“There are statues and monuments to many important Georgians on the grounds of the Georgia Capitol. Justice Clarence Thomas is a Georgia native and a committed public servant who has served on the Supreme Court of the United States for nearly 30 years. This is a condensed version of the information.