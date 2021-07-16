‘I’d be dancing!’ says the narrator. – Everton fans’ reaction has left Paul Merson “astonished,” according to Liverpool.

Everton fans’ responses to Rafa Benitez’s appointment as manager have been questioned by Paul Merson, who claims they should be ‘dancing in the streets’.

Everton’s appointment of Benitez is one of the most divisive decisions in Merseyside football history.

Everton fans, and even the board, were divided over the decision, with the Spaniard’s six-year tenure at Anfield not forgotten by the Goodison faithful.

Between 2004 and 2010, Benitez led the Reds to Champions League and FA Cup success, as well as a second-place Premier League finish.

The Blues’ dissatisfaction was widely publicized on social media, with banners placed outside the manager’s home.

Merson, a TV analyst, can not understand the uproar that the decision has sparked.

“Rafa Benitez is a great appointment for Everton, and I’m flabbergasted their fans aren’t performing cartwheels about it,” Merson wrote in his Daily Star column.

“I’d be out on the streets dancing!” He’s one of the top managers in the business. Liverpool supporters should be ecstatic.

“He told them he adored the club, and now he’s in charge of one of their main competitors. If I were a Liverpool supporter, I wouldn’t like that.

“I don’t see why Everton fans are upset over this match. “Who did they think they’d get?” says the narrator.

Nuno Espirito Santo, the former Wolves manager, had been the frontrunner to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park after the Italian’s abrupt departure for Real Madrid.

Benitez, on the other hand, surpassed the Portuguese manager to take the lead in the fight for the job, and Espirito Santo was subsequently appointed to the position at Tottenham.

“If you’re a Tottenham fan, you’re probably thinking, ‘Why haven’t we got him?’” Merson wondered.

“Just to keep Newcastle up, Benitez performed a fantastic job. But he’s worked at some of the world’s most prestigious clubs, and I believe he believes he can succeed at Everton.

“He believes he is capable of something exceptional. Otherwise, he would not have accepted the position.

“However, you are only as good as your teammates, and they must support him in the transfer market. They must make a delivery for him.”

As the start of his first season approaches, the new coach is ramping up the Blues’ pre-season preparations ahead of the team’s travel to the United States.