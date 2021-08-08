IceSCAM is Merseyside’s most expensive ice cream.

On TripAvisor, an ice cream parlour was dubbed a “icescam” when customers complained about its exorbitant prices.

Antonio’s on the Promenade in Southport has been chastised for its exorbitant costs, with one customer alleging that they were forced to pay £27.50 for five ice creams, which works out to £5.50 each ice cream.

When we arrived at the parlour, we were informed that ice creams start at £4.25, making them quite expensive.

A Pontins birthday trip for a girl was cut short due to “continuous screaming.”

“Payed £27.50 for 5 ice creams for my family, didn’t know the pricing because they weren’t shown anywhere, flakes in the ice creams were tasteless, please don’t get ripped off like we did, precisely the same ice creams around the corner £2.50 each served by a beautiful kind couple,” the review claimed.

The criticism was not the first of its kind, with others criticizing the venue dating back to last summer.

“No pricing list to entice the unsuspecting tourist into paying the rip-off price of £3.75 for one scoop in a tub,” according to another review. IceSCAM apologies, but ice cream is just good, nothing extraordinary, and never worth the asking price.”

“Just spent £8.25 for a coffee and little ice cream, awful, no prices listed, you have been warned!” wrote one person who went alone.

The ice cream parlor on the promenade first opened in 2015, and they also have a location on Lord Street.

The owner was unavailable when contacted.