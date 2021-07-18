Iceland’s ‘delicious’ Swizzles sweet treat buyers believe they “need to try” the £1.50 sweet treat.

After seeing it on the internet, buyers have been infatuated with a new Iceland product.

The business is well-known for having a lot of popular products, which makes customers want to get their hands on them as soon as possible.

A new Iceland product has been shared online, and customers can’t get enough of it.

From July 19, new laws will apply to shopping at Tesco, Asda, Aldi, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, and Home Bargains.

Iceland’s new Swizzels Love Hearts Fruit Flavour Ice Lollies are priced at £1.50, according to the Facebook group Snack News & Reviews.

Hundreds of shoppers have responded to the post, with many eager to offer their thoughts.

Shoppers said they were delighted to get their hands on the goods and were tagging friends and relatives to pick them up on their next Iceland vacation, according to the comments.

One buyer wrote beneath the image, “Now these seem great,” and another wrote, “Need to try these.”

“Need them please, thank you,” said a third.

“We will have to go xxx,” a fourth said, tagging a pal.

“Mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm

Swizzels Love Hearts Fruit Flavour Ice Lollies cost £1.50 in Iceland.

You can find a store near you here, or you can buy the product online here.