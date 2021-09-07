Iceland’s CEO issues a warning to all customers.

Due to the HGV driver shortage, Iceland’s CEO has warned that customers may face price increases.

In recent weeks, a shortage of drivers has resulted in food shortages at restaurants such as Greggs and McDonald’s.

According to Mirror Online, Richard Walker, the managing director of the frozen retail behemoth, says the problem has touched every level of the supply chain, resulting in price increases.

“I believe it will definitely lead to some type of inflation since this driver issue is hurting the entire supply chain,” he told Sky News.

“It isn’t only hurting our section, which runs from the depots to the stores.

“It also has an impact on suppliers to the depots or produce from the fields to the supplier.”

Mr Walker’s remarks come after he warned that continued supply challenges could effectively “cancel” Christmas this year.

Companies have increased lorry driver wages in response to the driver shortage in order to entice more workers back on the road.

Tesco and Asda have announced a £1,000 welcome bonus for new employees, while M&S is offering a £2,000 incentive.

Meanwhile, Waitrose began offering prospective lorry drivers a pay of up to £53,000 this week.

The coronavirus outbreak and Brexit restrictions are both blamed for the predicted shortfall of 90,000 to 100,000 lorry drivers.

According to data, over 14,000 European lorry drivers departed the UK last year and only 600 have returned.

Due to the pandemic, there is said to be a big backlog in HGV driver exams, making it more difficult to get new drivers on the road.